Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) faces Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) in the main event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 16. The contest features undefeated lightweight contender of Victorville, CA up against former two-time world champion of La Romana, Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

The kickoff press conference was held earlier today with Garcia in attendance. Fortuna was able to join virtually speaking to reporters during the live zoom roundtable session. Check out below what they had to say.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 17.

Ryan Garcia: I want Tank Davis next. Whoever wins that fight is the next face of boxing

“I grew up [in Southern California], I have seen games here, this is Kobe’s house. I identify with him and the Mamba Mentality, and I am grateful to be able to fight at the Crypto.com Arena. I have seen every style here and now I am fight here its a dream come true.”

“There have been a few things that have been out of our control that have prevented me from staying active. I feel like with things better now, there are more fights in my future. I haven’t taken any damage. I feel good, I am healthy and ready to go.”

“I want [Gervonta] Tank Davis next, that is what I have said. I know that Tank is a big fighter and so am I. Whoever wins that fight is the next face of boxing.”

“I think of every possibility to make fights in boxing. Both parties can come to an agreement, they need to be fair to each other and to the fights. Don’t be greedy, be firm, be fair and let’s look at the data.”

Javier Fortuna: He doesn’t have the capacity and doesn’t have the talent to beat me

“I am preparing well. I am looking forward to a good fight. I am not joining you at the press conference today because I am training. I am 100% committed to winning this fight. I am going to be 100% ready.”

“Ryan is a small fighter. He doesn’t have the capacity and doesn’t have the talent to beat me. I hope he is ready.”

“Ryan’s speed doesn’t faze me. I know how to take that away from him. I have the experience to do it. You’ll see during fight night. You’ll see my power. I am looking forward to beating him at his house.”

The list of bouts featured on Garcia vs Fortuna undercard is expected to be announced shortly.