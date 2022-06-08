UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka features a pair of championship bouts at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, June 12 at 12 pm AEST.

In the main event reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-7) makes the first defense of his belt against former Rizin 205-pound champion and No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1). In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) makes the seventh defense of her UFC flyweight title against No. 4-ranked contender Taila Santos (19-1).

Also on the card Zhang Weili (21-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) square off in the rematch of former strawweight champions. Weili won their first fight in March 2020 by split decision.

In addition, Manel Kape (17-6) takes on Rogerio Bontorin (16-4) at flyweight and Jack Della Maddalena (11-2) faces off Ramazan Emeev (20-5) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka in Australia, date, time, live stream, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 12. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.



UFC 275 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEST)

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, June 12 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST, following the early preliminary card kicking off at 8 am AEST.

UFC 275 Adelaide & Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, June 12 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card starting at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 275 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, June 12 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card commencing at 6 am AWST.

UFC 275 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, June 12 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am CXT, following the early prelims starting at 5 am CXT.

UFC 275 fight card

The full UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – Teixeira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Preliminary Card

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Early Prelims

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Na Liang vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards