Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo final pre-fight press conference (video)

Berlanga vs Angulo highlights on the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City

Undefeated NABO super middleweight champion Edgar Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) faces two-time world title challenger Alexis Angulo (27-2, 23 KOs) in the ten-round main event at Hulu Theater at MSG on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Berlanga vs Angulo start time, how to watch, undercard

Berlanga vs Angulo tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event features an all-Puerto Rican junior lightweight clash between Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) and Luis Lebron (18-3-1, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBO Latino title. Other fighters listed on the Berlanga vs Angulo undercard include junior featherweight Carlos Caraballo (15-1, 14 KOs), junior welterweight Josue Vargas (20-2, 9 KOs) and lightweight Armani Almestica (5-0, 5 KOs).

Get Berlanga vs Angulo full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

