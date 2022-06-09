Heavyweights Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter square off in the WBA world title eliminator serving as the main event at the AO Arena Manchester, England on Saturday July 2. Bradley Rea, Caroline Dubois and Hassan Azim have been announced today as a trio of prospects joining the undercard, that already includes the 2020 Olympic silver medalist Benjamin Whittaker, who is scheduled to make his pro boxing debut.

“Caroline Dubois, Hassan Azim and Brad Rea are three of the best young talents in British boxing today and each of them has the potential to go all the way and become a global superstar in this sport,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO. “With an undercard showcasing the future of British boxing and a main event which will make waves in the heavyweight division, Manchester on 2 July is shaping up to be one of the best cards of 2022.”

Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter tickets

Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 2 at AO Arena in Manchester, England are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Other boxing fans can watch the event live on Sky Sports. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 3.

Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter | Poster

Bradley Rea (13-0, 5 KOs) takes on Morgan Jones (14-3, 5 KOs) of Wales in the eight-rounder at middleweight. In his previous bout in April he defeated Lukas Ndafoluma by points. Before that the Manchester prospect stopped Craig McCarthy in Round 1.

Caroline Dubois (2-0, 1 KOs) was in action in March when she TKO’d Martina Horgasz in the first round. The name of her opponent in the lightweight battle at the upcoming event is yet to be determined.

Hassan Azim (4-0, 3 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Yoncho Markov. His opponent in the welterweight bout is also expected to be announced shortly.

The announced to date lineup also includes super welterweight April Hunter (5-1) and heavyweight Steve Robinson (4-1, 3 KOs).

The current Fury vs Hunter fight card can be found below.

Fury vs Hunter fight card

Hughie Fury vs. Michael Hunter, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Bradley Rea vs. Morgan Jones, 8 rounds, middleweight

Benjamin Whittaker vs. TBA, light heavyweight

Caroline Dubois vs. TBA, lightweight

Hassan Azim vs. TBA, welterweight

Steve Robinson vs. TBA, heavyweight

April Hunter vs. TBA, super welterweight