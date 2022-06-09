Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico and Jimmy Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, UK battle it out in the twelve-round super middleweight main event live on DAZN from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

The co-main event features Oscar Duarte (21-1-1, 17 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico up against Mark Bernaldez (23-5, 17 KOs) of Cotabato, the Philippines in a ten-round lightweight bout. Also on the card, Yokasta Valle (24-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica faces off against Lorraine Villalobos (5-3, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, California in a ten-round defence of her IBF minimumweight belt.

