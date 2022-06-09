Undefeated Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico and Jimmy Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, England square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. The full fight card has been announced today.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Oscar Duarte (21-1-1, 17 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico battles it out in the United States for the first time in over three years. He takes on Mark “Machete” Bernaldez (23-5, 17 KOs) of Cotabato, the Philippines in the ten-rounder at lightweight.

Also on the main card Yokasta Valle (24-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica defends her IBF minimumweight title in the ten-rounder against Lorraine Villalobos (5-3, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA. In addition, undefeated Evan Sanchez (11-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, CA faces Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 KOs) of Torreon, Mexico in the eight-rounder at super welterweight.

Hosted by Beto Duran and welterweight rising contender Alexis “Lex” Rocha, the preliminary card billed as “Golden Boy Fight Night” features a pair of matchups. Alejandro Reyes (7-0, 4 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA meets Moises Flores (25-6-1, 17 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in the six-rounder at super lightweight and unbeaten Jorge Estrada (2-0, 2 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico goes up against Hassan Coleman of Los Angeles, CA in the four-rounder at super welterweight.

Munguia vs Kelly tickets & live stream

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 11 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight card airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, June 12.

Munguia vs Kelly fight card

The full Munguia vs Kelly lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly, 12 rounds, super middleweight

Oscar Duarte vs. Mark Bernaldez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Yokasta Valle vs. Lorraine Villalobos, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Valle’s IBF minimumweight title

Evan Sanchez vs. Carlos Ortiz, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Preliminary Card

Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman, 4 rounds, super welterweight