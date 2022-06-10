Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo weigh-in results (video)

Edgar Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) battles it out against Alexis Angulo (27-2, 23 KOs) in defence of his NABO super middleweight title in the ten-round main event at Hulu Theater at MSG on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

In the all-Puerto Rican co-main event, Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) faces off against Luis Lebron (18-3-1, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBO Latino junior lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

Get Berlanga vs Angulo full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Berlanga vs Angulo fight card

Main Card

Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title

Henry Lebron vs. Luis Lebron, 8 rounds, junior lightweight – WBO Latino junior lightweight title

Undercard

Carlos Caraballo vs. Victor Santillan, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Josue Vargas vs. Dakota Linger, 8 rounds junior welterweight

Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos, 6 rounds, lightweight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Pablo Cruz, 8 rounds, featherweight

Omar Rosario vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Frevian Gonzalez vs. Refugio Montellano, 4 rounds, lightweight

Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga, 4 rounds, flyweight