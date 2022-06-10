Reigning WKN super lightweight champion Hakim Ketaieb is scheduled for his first world title defense against former champion and newly-crowned European Muay Thai king Christian Zahe. The pair squares off in the five-round main event of “Battle of Saint-Raphael 8” taking place at Agora, Palais des Congrès in Saint-Raphaël, France on Friday, July 22.

The announcement was made today by World Kickboxing Network via its page on Twitter (@WKNkickboxing).

Hakim Ketaieb of France lifted the WKN super lightweight belt last December at BFS 2 in Nimes where he scored a unanimous decision against Antonio Campoy of Spain.

Former titleholder Christian Zahe became a new WKN European super lightweight champion in Muay Thai taking all four-man knockout tournament at Bellicum 2 held late May in Lugano, Switzerland.

The co-main event is set to see a three-round women’s kickboxing battle between Mallaury Kalachnikoff of France, who held WKN women’s lightweight title, and Kelly Danioko of Belgium.

The undercard features Illan Durand, Yoann Ha Van, Nasser Boungab, Arthur Klopp, among others.

The promoter of Battle of Saint-Raphael 8 is Badri Rouabhia. The current lineup can be found below.

Battle of Saint-Raphael 8

Hakim Ketaieb vs. Christian Zahe – Ketaieb’s WKN super lightweight title, oriental rules, 5 rounds

Mallaury Kalachnikoff vs. Kelly Danioko

Illan Durand vs. TBA

Yoann Ha Van vs. TBA

Nasser Boungab vs. TBA

Arthur Klopp vs. TBA