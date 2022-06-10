Undefeated WBA light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0 10 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his title against Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2 10 KOs) live on DAZN from Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Japanese champion is back in the ring after his battle with Axel Aragon Vega in Dallas last March. Before that he successfully defended his belt against Tanawat Nakoon and Tetsuya Hisada in June and October of 2020 in his homeland.

Kyoguchi faces Bermudez, who holds the WBA ‘Regular’ title claimed by TKO in the sixth round against his Mexican-fellow Carlos Canizales last May.

On the back of Naoya Inoue’s KO win in his rematch against Nonito Donaire in Japan last weekend, there is no better time for the 28-year-old ‘Mad Boy’ Kyoguchi to make a big statement and win the hearts of the new wave of fans back home.

“Boxing is getting more popular in Japan and a lot of new fans are coming to the sport,” Kyoguchi said. “That’s great for me as I think I am exciting to watch, and they will like me. I want to stay at light flyweight as there are still things I want to do, but in the future, I may move up.”

“I became champion because I am a very strong fighter, so I want to win against Bermudez, I’ve watched his videos and he’s a very aggressive fighter and a tough man. I think my style is a little Mexican too, so it will be an exciting fight for the fans, I think that they will enjoy it. The lighter weighs have more speed, and all the best fighters have great techniques so it’s just as exciting to watch as the heavier weights.”

“The relationship started with Eddy Reynoso in December 2020, we got in contact through social media. I am extremely influenced by him. I like the way that Canelo fights and I respect him so much, it’s an honor to be a part of the team.”

“I had jet lag, but I adjusted well thanks to all the support that I have with me, training has been great for this fight. I am away and it’s his territory but if I win it is great for me.”

Among other bouts featured on the card Jorge Castaneda defends WBC International super featherweight title against Eduardo Hernandez and Mayerlin Rivas defends her WBA super bantamweight belt against Karina Fernandez.

