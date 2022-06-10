Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico faces Jimmy Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, UK in the twelve-round super middleweight main event live on DAZN from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Oscar Duarte (21-1-1, 17 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico squares off against Mark Bernaldez (23-5, 17 KOs) of Cotabato, the Philippines in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Also on the card, IBF minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle (24-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica defends her title in the ten-rounder against Lorraine Villalobos (5-3, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, California.

Get Munguia vs Kelly full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Munguia vs Kelly fight card

Main Card

Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly, 12 rounds, super middleweight

Oscar Duarte vs. Mark Bernaldez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Yokasta Valle vs. Lorraine Villalobos, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Valle’s IBF minimumweight title

Evan Sanchez vs. Carlos Ortiz, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Preliminary Card

Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman, 4 rounds, super welterweight