Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly weigh-in results (video)

Munguia vs Kelly at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico faces Jimmy Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, UK in the twelve-round super middleweight main event live on DAZN from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Oscar Duarte (21-1-1, 17 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico squares off against Mark Bernaldez (23-5, 17 KOs) of Cotabato, the Philippines in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Also on the card, IBF minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle (24-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica defends her title in the ten-rounder against Lorraine Villalobos (5-3, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, California.

Get Munguia vs Kelly full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Munguia vs Kelly fight card

Main Card

  • Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly, 12 rounds, super middleweight
  • Oscar Duarte vs. Mark Bernaldez, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Yokasta Valle vs. Lorraine Villalobos, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Valle’s IBF minimumweight title
  • Evan Sanchez vs. Carlos Ortiz, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly start time, tickets, how to watch

Preliminary Card

  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman, 4 rounds, super welterweight
