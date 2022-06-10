Stream UFC 275 Teixeira vs Prochazka live on Kayo
Kickboxing

Jamal Ben Saddik vs Benjamin Adegbuyi 2 headlines Glory 81 on August 20 in Dusseldorf, Germany

Parviz Iskenderov
Jamal Ben Saddik vs Benjamin Adegbuyi
Jamal Ben Saddik KO's Benjamin Adegbuyi to win Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix / December 8, 2018 / Rotterdam, Holland | Glory

Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2

Heavyweight kickboxers Jamal Ben Saddik and Benjamin Adegbuyi have a date for their rematch. The bout is scheduled to headline Glory 81 on Saturday, August 20 at Castello in Dusseldorf, Germany. Tickets information is expected to be announced shortly.

The pair first met late 2018 in the final of Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix in Rotterdam, Holland. Ben Saddik came out on top claiming the victory by knockout in the first round.

Belgian-Moroccan heavyweight made his ring return last October in Arnhem, Netherlands where he faced the division’s reigning champion Rico Verhoeven in their trilogy fight. The latter took the win and retained his belt via fourth-round TKO.

Adegbuyi rebounded from the defeat against Ben Saddik the following November with a unanimous decision against D’Angelo Marshall. In his previous bout at the same event last October the Romanian kickboxer suffered the defeat by knockout in the second round against Antonio Plazibat. Late 2020 he stopped K-1 legend Badr Hari in Round 3.

The upcoming event is also set to see Donovan Wisse defending his Glory middleweight title against Juri De Sous. Among other bouts Stoyan Koprivlenski faces Guerric Billet at lightweight and Zakaria Zouggary meets Rafik Habiat at featherweight.

Other bouts featured on the Glory 81 fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup can be found below.

Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2
Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2

Glory 81 fight card

  • Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi
  • Donovan Wisse vs. Juri De Sousa – Wisse’s Glory middleweight title
  • Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Guerric Billet
  • Zakaria Zouggary vs. Rafik Habiat
KickboxingNews

Cold Company

