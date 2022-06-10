Search
UFC 275 weigh-in results: Teixeira vs Prochazka (video)

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka weigh-in live show

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka airs live on PPV from Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-7) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1). In the co-main event UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) defends her belt against No. 4-ranked contender Taila Santos (19-1).

MMA fans can watch UFC 275 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Also on the card former women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili (21-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) square off in the rematch.

Get the full UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka fight card below and stay tuned for results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

UFC 275 fight card

  • Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – Teixeira’s UFC light heavyweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title
  • Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  • Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Preliminary Card

  • Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao
  • Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
  • Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

UFC 275 start time: How to watch Teixeira vs Prochazka

Early Prelims

  • Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel
  • Na Liang vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
  • Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards
MMA

