UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka airs live on PPV from Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-7) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1). In the co-main event UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) defends her belt against No. 4-ranked contender Taila Santos (19-1).
MMA fans can watch UFC 275 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Also on the card former women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili (21-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) square off in the rematch.
Get the full UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka fight card below and stay tuned for results. Weigh-in video is available up top.
UFC 275 fight card
- Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – Teixeira’s UFC light heavyweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title
- Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
Preliminary Card
- Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao
- Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
- Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho
UFC 275 start time: How to watch Teixeira vs Prochazka
Early Prelims
- Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel
- Na Liang vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
- Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards