UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka airs live on PPV from Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-7) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1). In the co-main event UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) defends her belt against No. 4-ranked contender Taila Santos (19-1).

MMA fans can watch UFC 275 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Also on the card former women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili (21-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) square off in the rematch.

Get the full UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka fight card below and stay tuned for results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

UFC 275 fight card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – Teixeira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Preliminary Card

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Early Prelims

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Na Liang vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards