Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez square off in the main event live on DAZN from Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday, June 10. The contest features undefeated WBA light flyweight champion of Japan making the fourth defense of his belt against ‘Regular’ titleholder representing the country-host. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, June 11.

In the co-main event Jorge Castaneda faces Eduardo Hernandez in the ten-round bout with the WBC ‘Silver’ international super lightweight title at stake. Also on the card Mayerlin Rivas defends her WBA super bantamweight belt in the ten-rounder against Karina Fernandez and Diego Pacheco meets Raul Ortega in the ten-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Jesus Martinez and Daniel Nunez Gomez do a four-round battle at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez

Unites States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, June 10

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Kyoguchi vs Bermudez free live stream of prelims starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

Kyoguchi vs Bermudez fight card

Get Kyoguchi vs Bermudez full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Kyoguchi’s WBA (Super) light flyweight title

Jorge Castaneda vs. Eduardo Hernandez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC Silver international super lightweight title

Mayerlin Rivas vs. Karina Fernandez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Rivas’ WBA super bantamweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Raul Ortega, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Jesus Martinez vs. Daniel Nunez Gomez, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Preliminary Card

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Jose Angel Garcia Rodriguez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Fabian Gonzalez vs. Jorge Ignacio Villalobos, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Kennyn Valenzuela – split draw (58-56, 58-59, 57-57)

Aaron Aponte def. Leo Leon Martinez by split decision (58-56, 56-58, 58-56)