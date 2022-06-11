Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly free live stream of prelims (video)

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly undercard airs live stream from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, which makes it 10 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, June 12 at 7 am AEST. Video is available up top.

