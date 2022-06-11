Stream UFC 275 Teixeira vs Prochazka live on Kayo
Boxing

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly free live stream of prelims (video)

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly undercard airs live stream from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, which makes it 10 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, June 12 at 7 am AEST. Video is available up top.

The four-fight Munguia vs Kelly preliminary lineup looks as the following:

  • Carlos Ocampo vs. Vicente Martin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Japhethlee Llamido vs. Saul Eduardo Hernandez, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

