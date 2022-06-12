Stream UFC 275 Teixeira vs Prochazka live on Kayo
BKFC Jackson 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Belcher vs Tate

Newswire

BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2

BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, MS on Saturday, June 11. The bare knuckle boxing fight card is headlined by a five-round heavyweight battle between former UFC fighter Alan Belcher (2-0, 1 KOs) and Frank Tate (2-1-1). The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 12.

In the co-main event Martin Brown (3-1, 2 KOs) and Robbie Peralta (2-0) square off at lightweight. Also on the card Quentin Henry (4-1) goes up against Sawyer Depee (2-1, 1 KOs) at light heavyweight, and Jeremiah Riggs (1-1) takes on Billy Wagner (1-0, 1 KOs) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Jackson 2: Belcher vs Tate

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, June 11
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, June 12
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

BKFC Jackson 2 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

Stream BKFC Jackson 2: Belcher vs Tate live on FITE

BKFC Jackson 2 fight card

Get BKFC Jackson 2: Belcher vs Tate full fight card results below.

Main Card

  • Alan Belcher def. Frank Tate by KO (R1 at 1:21)
  • Robbie Peralta def. Martin Brown by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-47)
  • Quentin Henry def. Sawyer Depee by KO (R2 at 0:18)
  • Billy Wagner def. Jeremiah Riggs by TKO (R1 at 1:59)
  • Bobby Taylor def. Arthur Walcott-Ceesay by KO (R1 at 1:36)
  • Brad Kelly def. Stanislav Grosu by KO (R1 at 1:01)
  • Brett Williams def. Frankie Shugart by KO (R1 at 1:01)

Preliminary Card

  • Tyler Sammis def. Phil Ramer by KO (R1 at 1:00)
  • Tim Hester def. Christian Torres by unanimous decision (50-44, 49-45, 49-46)
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

