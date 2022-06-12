BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, MS on Saturday, June 11. The bare knuckle boxing fight card is headlined by a five-round heavyweight battle between former UFC fighter Alan Belcher (2-0, 1 KOs) and Frank Tate (2-1-1). The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 12.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Martin Brown (3-1, 2 KOs) and Robbie Peralta (2-0) square off at lightweight. Also on the card Quentin Henry (4-1) goes up against Sawyer Depee (2-1, 1 KOs) at light heavyweight, and Jeremiah Riggs (1-1) takes on Billy Wagner (1-0, 1 KOs) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Jackson 2: Belcher vs Tate

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, June 12

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

BKFC Jackson 2 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC Jackson 2 fight card

Get BKFC Jackson 2: Belcher vs Tate full fight card results below.

Main Card

Alan Belcher def. Frank Tate by KO (R1 at 1:21)

Robbie Peralta def. Martin Brown by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-47)

Quentin Henry def. Sawyer Depee by KO (R2 at 0:18)

Billy Wagner def. Jeremiah Riggs by TKO (R1 at 1:59)

Bobby Taylor def. Arthur Walcott-Ceesay by KO (R1 at 1:36)

Brad Kelly def. Stanislav Grosu by KO (R1 at 1:01)

Brett Williams def. Frankie Shugart by KO (R1 at 1:01)

Preliminary Card

Tyler Sammis def. Phil Ramer by KO (R1 at 1:00)

Tim Hester def. Christian Torres by unanimous decision (50-44, 49-45, 49-46)