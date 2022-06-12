Stream UFC 275 Teixeira vs Prochazka live on Kayo
Boxing

Celebrity Boxing: Blac Chyna vs Alysia Magen results, live stream, start time, how to watch

Newswire
Stream Celebrity Boxing Blac Chyna vs Alysia Magen live results from Miami
Blac Chyna pushes Alysia Magen at the weigh-ins for their Official Celebrity Boxing bout | Instagram/celebrityboxing1

South Florida Rumble

The next edition of “Official Celebrity Boxing” airs live on pay-per-view from Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL on Saturday, June 11. The fight card, billed as “South Florida Rumble”, is headlined by the women’s showdown between models Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans is set to referee the event. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 12.

Among other announced bouts rapper Headkrack goes up against MMA fighter Kevin Ferguson Jr (Kimbo Slice’s son). As well, music executive and record producer Cisco Rosado takes on actor and producer Ojani Noa. In addition, TV personality Benzino meets actor Mark Razor Rizotti. Kicking off the action, actor Kenny Rock faces off Josh Colon of The Real World. The lineup can be found below.

Rapper Flavor Flav is the ring announcer. Omarosa is the celebrity commentator.

How to watch Blac Chyna vs Alysia Magen – Official Celebrity Boxing

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, June 11
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, June 12
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Stream Celebrity Boxing Blac Chyna vs Alysia Magen live on FITE

South Florida Rumble fight card

Get the Official Celebrity Boxing: South Florida Rumble fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen – draw
  • Headkrack vs Kevin Ferguson Jr. – draw
  • Cisco Rosado vs. Ojani Noa
  • Benzino def. Mark Razor Rizotti
  • Kenny Rock def. Josh Colon
  • Alberto Ochoa def. Mike Mazza by KO
