The next edition of “Official Celebrity Boxing” airs live on pay-per-view from Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL on Saturday, June 11. The fight card, billed as “South Florida Rumble”, is headlined by the women’s showdown between models Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans is set to referee the event. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 12.

Advertisements

Among other announced bouts rapper Headkrack goes up against MMA fighter Kevin Ferguson Jr (Kimbo Slice’s son). As well, music executive and record producer Cisco Rosado takes on actor and producer Ojani Noa. In addition, TV personality Benzino meets actor Mark Razor Rizotti. Kicking off the action, actor Kenny Rock faces off Josh Colon of The Real World. The lineup can be found below.

Rapper Flavor Flav is the ring announcer. Omarosa is the celebrity commentator.

How to watch Blac Chyna vs Alysia Magen – Official Celebrity Boxing

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, June 12

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

South Florida Rumble fight card

Get the Official Celebrity Boxing: South Florida Rumble fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen – draw

Headkrack vs Kevin Ferguson Jr. – draw

Cisco Rosado vs. Ojani Noa

Benzino def. Mark Razor Rizotti

Kenny Rock def. Josh Colon

Alberto Ochoa def. Mike Mazza by KO