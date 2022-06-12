Edgar Berlanga and Alexis Angulo squared off in the main event live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday June 11, which made it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated NABO super middleweight champion defending his belt against two-time world title challenger. The latter was not eligible to lift the belt after he missed weight.

The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout went a full distance. One judge scored rhe fight 98-92, while two other judges had it 99-91 all in favor of “The Chosen One”.

With the victory Edgar Berlanga retains his belt, improves to 20-0, 16 KOs and remains unbeaten.

“Mentally, I felt good,” Berlanga said. I felt happy the whole training camp. I moved the training camp to Puerto Rico, and I can’t be more grateful to be on my island training.”

“I did a full camp for this fight, and you see the difference tonight.”

“He was throwing elbows. I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him. He kept throwing his elbows, and I didn’t want to get cut.”

Edgar Berlanga victorious | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Alexis Angulo drops to 27-3, 23 KOs.

Angulo said: “I think we both had a solid performance. He’s a young fighter, he’s a strong fighter, but nonetheless I think we both did well. I think I did better than him.”

You can watch Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo full fight video highlights up top.

The Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo showdown highlighted the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City. Get full fight card results.