Search
UFC

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka full fight video highlights

Newswire

Jiri Prochazka becomes a new light heavyweight champion by submission at UFC 275

Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka squared off in the headliner of UFC 275 live on pay-per-view from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday June 11, which made it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured UFC light heavyweight champion of Brazil making the first defense of his title against former Rizin 205 champion and UFC No. 2-ranked contender of Czech Republic.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended prior to the final horn. The fight ended at 4 minutes and 32 seconds into the fifth round as Prochazka executed a rear-naked choke to claim the victory by submission on the last minute of the final round.

Jiri Prochazka becomes a new UFC light heavyweight champion, improves to 29-3-1 and records the thirteenth straight victory. Glover Teixeira fails his first title defense and drops to 33-8, which snaps his six-win streak.

You can watch Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka full fight video highlights below, while the new champion’s post-fight interview is available up top.

(Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to view from your location.)

Teixeira vs Prochazka full fight video highlights

Jiri Prochazk makes his Octagon walk.

Advertisements

Here comes champion Glover Teixeira.

The challenger.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Glover Teixeira post-fight interview.

Get UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097