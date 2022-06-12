Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka squared off in the headliner of UFC 275 live on pay-per-view from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday June 11, which made it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured UFC light heavyweight champion of Brazil making the first defense of his title against former Rizin 205 champion and UFC No. 2-ranked contender of Czech Republic.
The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended prior to the final horn. The fight ended at 4 minutes and 32 seconds into the fifth round as Prochazka executed a rear-naked choke to claim the victory by submission on the last minute of the final round.
Jiri Prochazka becomes a new UFC light heavyweight champion, improves to 29-3-1 and records the thirteenth straight victory. Glover Teixeira fails his first title defense and drops to 33-8, which snaps his six-win streak.
You can watch Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka full fight video highlights below, while the new champion’s post-fight interview is available up top.
(Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to view from your location.)
Teixeira vs Prochazka full fight video highlights
Jiri Prochazk makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes champion Glover Teixeira.
The challenger.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Round 3.
Round 4.
Round 5.
Verdict.
Glover Teixeira post-fight interview.
Get UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka full fight card results.