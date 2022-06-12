Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka squared off in the headliner of UFC 275 live on pay-per-view from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday June 11, which made it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured UFC light heavyweight champion of Brazil making the first defense of his title against former Rizin 205 champion and UFC No. 2-ranked contender of Czech Republic.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended prior to the final horn. The fight ended at 4 minutes and 32 seconds into the fifth round as Prochazka executed a rear-naked choke to claim the victory by submission on the last minute of the final round.

Jiri Prochazka becomes a new UFC light heavyweight champion, improves to 29-3-1 and records the thirteenth straight victory. Glover Teixeira fails his first title defense and drops to 33-8, which snaps his six-win streak.

You can watch Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka full fight video highlights below, while the new champion’s post-fight interview is available up top.

(Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to view from your location.)

Teixeira vs Prochazka full fight video highlights

Jiri Prochazk makes his Octagon walk.

Advertisements

Here comes champion Glover Teixeira.

Welcome to the jungle.@GloverTeixeira is about to defend the gold for the first time! #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/6KM7gZxled — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 12, 2022

The challenger.

If this doesn't get you fired up, you need to check your pulse ?



[ @BruceBuffer | #UFC275 ] pic.twitter.com/FHlVqbTV7z — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

Fight time.

Round 1.

Glover muestra jerarquía en el derribo y lleva a Jiri a la lona en round 1 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/mRtYKJZOIs — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022

Imponente primer round para el campeón #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/8LKInSZpLu — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022

Round 2.

Qué hermosa batalla, miren esto! Están peleando con todo por el ? #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/1CLeaMntJk — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022

WOW!!! @gloverteixeira ??? es un campeón brutal, miren como dejó a Jiri al final del round #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/R2Kw6A54ZD — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022

Round 3.

Estaba batalla está impresionante! Una guerra de voluntades y ?? #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/zpfJamhNqy — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022

Esta pelea lo tiene todo! Duelo de técnicas, estilos y generaciones ??? #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/gQRa4pfU8w — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022

Round 4.

Dominio claro del campeón en una de sus mejores peleas #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/ohnMIa7pg4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022

Round 5.

Verdict.

SIN PALABRAS?? #AndNew @jiri_bjp le quita el título a Glover Teixeira por sumisión a los 4'32" del quinto round ? #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/Jn8xX8Vtjb — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022

Glover Teixeira post-fight interview.

Get UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka full fight card results.