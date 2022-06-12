Munguia vs Kelly results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico goes up against Jimmy Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, England at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, June 11. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds super middleweight main event live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 12.

The co-main event is a ten-round lightweight battle between Oscar Duarte (21-1-1, 17 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico and Mark Bernaldez (23-5, 17 KOs) of Cotabato, the Philippines. Also on the card Yokasta Valle (24-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica defends her IBF minimumweight title against Lorraine Villalobos (5-3, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, California. In addition, Evan Sanchez (11-0, 6 KOs) takes on Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, June 12

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Munguia vs Kelly free live stream of prelims beings at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEST in Australia.

Munguia vs Kelly fight card

Get Munguia vs Kelly full fight card results below.

Main Card

Jaime Munguia def. Jimmy Kelly by TKO (R5 at 2:57) | Watch highlights

Oscar Duarte def. Mark Bernaldez by TKO (R8 at 2:05)

Yokasta Valle def. Lorraine Villalobos by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90) – retains IBF minimumweight title

Carlos Ortiz def. Evan Sanchez by KO (R5 at 2:59)

Preliminary Card

Carlos Ocampo def. Vicente Martin Rodriguez by (R1 at 2:06)

Alejandro Reyes def. Moises Flores by KO (R2 at 50)

Japhethlee Llamido def. Saul Eduardo Hernandez by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Jorge Estrada def. Hassan Coleman by KO (R1 at 1:51)