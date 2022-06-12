Undefeated Jaime Munguia of Tijuana, Mexico and Jimmy Kelly of Manchester, England squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday June 11, which made it Sunday, June 12 in the UK and Australia. The pair met in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super middleweight.
The contest didn’t go the dull distance. After a fairly tricky start against a tough vis-à-vis, Munguia scored two eight-counts dropping Kelly with left hook and right uppercut in Round 5. The Mexican star continued unloading punches and dominating his opponent all way until the latter went down again.
Although the British boxer got back on his feet, it was all over and the referee called it a day. The official time of a stoppage was 2 minutes and 57 seconds into the fifth round.
With the victory Jaime Munguia improved to 40-0, 32 KOs to remain undefeated. Post fight he said he was ready to go back to middleweight and face the long-reigning WBC champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs).
Jimmy Kelly dropped to 26-3, 10 KOs. Th defeat snapped his three-win streak.
You can watch Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly full fight video highlights below and post-fight interview up top.
Munguia vs Kelly full fight video highlights
Jimmy Kelly makes his ring walk.
Here comes Jaime Munguia.
Let’s go.
Jaime Munguia stops Jimmy Kelly in Round 5.
Get Munguia vs Kelly full fight card results.