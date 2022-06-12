Stream UFC 275 Teixeira vs Prochazka live on Kayo
Boxing

Berlanga vs Angulo results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire

Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York

Undefeated NABO super middleweight champion Edgar Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) faces two-time world title challenger Alexis Angulo (27-2, 23 KOs) in the main event live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 11. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds matchup highlighting the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 12.

The co-main event is an eight-round junior lightweight bout between Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) and Luis Lebron (18-3-1, 11 KOs). The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO Latino belt. Among the bouts featured on the undercard, Carlos Caraballo (15-1, 14 KOs) faces Victor Santillan (11-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight and Josue Vargas (20-2, 9 KOs) takes on Dakota Linger (12-5-3, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, June 11
Time: 11 pm ET / 8 pm
Prelims: 7:10 pm ET / 4:10 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: ESPN on Kayo
Date: Sunday, June 12
Time: 1 pm AEST

Other countries
Although no live stream has been announced for other countries, those outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Berlanga vs Angulo live from practically anywhere.

Berlanga vs Angulo fight card

Get Berlanga vs Angulo full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title
  • Henry Lebron def. Luis Lebron by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 80-72) – wins WBO Latino junior lightweight title

Edgar Berlanga ‘looking for a huge victory’ against Alexis Angulo

Undercard

  • Victor Santillan def. Carlos Caraballo by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 78-74)
  • Dakota Linger def. Josue Vargas by TKO (R2 at 2:06)
  • Armani Almestica def. Eliseo Villalobos by TKO (R6 at 1:47)
  • Orlando Gonzalez def. Pablo Cruz by KO (R5 at 1:00)
  • Omar Rosario def. Julio Rosa by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Frevian Gonzalez def. Refugio Montellano by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
  • Christina Cruz def. Maryguenn Vellinga by unanimous decision (39-37, 40-36, 40-36)
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

