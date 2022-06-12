UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka airs live on PPV from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. The eleven-fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two championship belts contested on the night.

In the main event UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-7) makes the first defense of his title against No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1). In the co-main event UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) makes the seventh defense of her belt against No. 4-ranked contender Taila Santos (19-1).

Also on the card former women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili (21-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) square off in the rematch. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

United States

Date: Saturday, June 11

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Preliminary card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Date: Sunday, June 12

Main card: 3 am BST live on BT Sport

Preliminary card: 1 am BST live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport

Early preliminary card: 12 am BST live on UFC Fight Pass

Australia

Date: Sunday, June 12

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early preliminary card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

UFC 275 fight card

Get UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – Teixeira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Weili Zhang def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk KO (spinning back fist, R2 at 2:28)

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho KO (punches, R2 at 2:24)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:32)

Preliminary Card

Joshua Culibao def. Seung Woo Choi by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Hayisaer Maheshate def. Steve Garcia by KO (punch, R1 at 1:14)

Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Kang Kyung-ho def. Danaa Batgerel by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Early Prelims

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Na Liang by KO (punches, R1 at 1:22)

Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)