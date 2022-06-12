UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka airs live on PPV from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. The eleven-fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two championship belts contested on the night.
In the main event UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-7) makes the first defense of his title against No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1). In the co-main event UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) makes the seventh defense of her belt against No. 4-ranked contender Taila Santos (19-1).
Also on the card former women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili (21-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) square off in the rematch. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka
United States
Date: Saturday, June 11
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on ESPN+
United Kingdom
Date: Sunday, June 12
Main card: 3 am BST live on BT Sport
Preliminary card: 1 am BST live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport
Early preliminary card: 12 am BST live on UFC Fight Pass
Australia
Date: Sunday, June 12
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
UFC 275 fight card
Main Card
- Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – Teixeira’s UFC light heavyweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title
- Weili Zhang def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk KO (spinning back fist, R2 at 2:28)
- Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho KO (punches, R2 at 2:24)
- Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:32)
Preliminary Card
- Joshua Culibao def. Seung Woo Choi by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
- Hayisaer Maheshate def. Steve Garcia by KO (punch, R1 at 1:14)
- Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Kang Kyung-ho def. Danaa Batgerel by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
Early Prelims
- Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Na Liang by KO (punches, R1 at 1:22)
- Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)