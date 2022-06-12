Search
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko retains title by split decision against Taila Santos at UFC 275

Newswire

UFC women's flyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko retained her flyweight title taking a split decision against Taila Santos when the pair squared off in the UFC 275 co-main event live on pay-per-view from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday June 11, which made it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. After five-rounds of women’s MMA battle the scores were 48-47, 49-46 for the champion and 48–47 for the challenger.

Advertisements

Shevchenko, the champion from Kyrgyzstan, makes the seventh successful defense of her belt, improves to 23-3 and records the ninth straight victory. Santos, No. 4-ranked contender of Brazil, drops to 19-2, which snaps her four-win streak.

In the main event of UFC 275 Glover Teixeira (33-7) makes the first defense of his light heavyweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1).

Get UFC 275 full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097