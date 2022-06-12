Valentina Shevchenko retained her flyweight title taking a split decision against Taila Santos when the pair squared off in the UFC 275 co-main event live on pay-per-view from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday June 11, which made it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. After five-rounds of women’s MMA battle the scores were 48-47, 49-46 for the champion and 48–47 for the challenger.

Advertisements

Shevchenko, the champion from Kyrgyzstan, makes the seventh successful defense of her belt, improves to 23-3 and records the ninth straight victory. Santos, No. 4-ranked contender of Brazil, drops to 19-2, which snaps her four-win streak.

After a five-round battle, Valentina Shevchenko wins by split decision at #UFC275 ? pic.twitter.com/F0ALoqa782 — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2022

In the main event of UFC 275 Glover Teixeira (33-7) makes the first defense of his light heavyweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1).

Get UFC 275 full fight card results.