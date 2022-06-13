Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and Joe Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KOs) square off in the main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 18. The contest features two-time Russian Olympian based in Montreal, Canada up against Long Island, New York native. The pair battles it out for the unified light heavyweight title with three belts at stake.

Beterbiev is a unified WBC and IBF champion. Smith Jr is a current WBO king. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The winner of the match makes a step closer to the undisputed crown, with the only missing WBA belt currently held by Canelo Alvarez’s recent opponent Dmitry Bivol.

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr tickets

Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr tickets to witness all the action at Hulu Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, June 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr in the United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr live stream on ESPN+. The fight date is Saturday, June 18. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr in the UK & Australia

The date when Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 19. The start time is scheduled for 3 am BST and 12 pm AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr live stream on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr in other countries

As well as a number of previous Top Rank Boxing events featuring both fighters, Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr international live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Additionally, although live stream details for other countries are yet to be confirmed, those outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr live from practically anywhere.

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr undercard

In the ten-round co-main event Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 KOs) and Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs) do a battle at featherweight. The bout pits Cuban two-time Olympic champion and Puerto Rico-born Albany, New York-raised unbeaten contender.

Among other Beterbiev vs Smith Jr undercard bouts, Brooklyn-born featherweight Bruce Carrington (3-0, 2 KOs), Long Island welterweight Jahi Tucker (7-0, 4 KOs) and U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (5-0, 3 KOs) are all in action. As well, featherweight Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) and junior middleweight Kieran Molloy (1-0, 1 KO) also battle it out on the night.

In addition, Haiti super welterweight Wendy Toussaint (13-1, 6 KOs) takes on British Asinia Byfield (15-4-1, 7 KOs) and Jahyae Brown (10-0, 8 KOs) of Schenectady, New York meets Ireland’s Keane McMahon (7-2, 4 KOs). The current lineup can be found below.

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr fight card

The finalized Beterbiev vs Smith Jr fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF title, Smith Jr’s WBO title

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Bruce Carrington vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight

Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight

Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Wendy Toussaint vs. Asinia Byfield, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon, 6 rounds, super welterweight