Floyd Mayweather next exhibition contest to be announced today

Floyd Mayweather at press conference | Suzanne Teresa/Premier Boxing Champions

Undefeated Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) is scheduled to make an announcement of his next appearance inside the boxing ring. Coming off his weekend induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, class of 2021, on Monday, June 13 he hosts a press conference at M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas.

Mayweather is set to make his next venture into the ring with Rizin Fighting Federation in Japan. More information, including his opponent and further details about the exhibition, is expected to be revealed at the press conference.

The announced press conference live stream is available on Rizin Fighting Federation Official channel on YouTube. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm PT.

In his previous outing in Japan late 2018 Floyd Mayweather stopped kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round.

