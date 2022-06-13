Australian heavyweights Justis Huni and Joseph Goodall square off in the main event at Nissan Arena in the southern Brisbane suburb of Nathan, QLD on Wednesday, June 15. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO Oriental and IBF Pan-Pacific titles. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Undefeated Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) is back in the ring for the first time since last June when he stopped Paul Gallen in the tenth round to retain his Australian belt. Earlier the same year he scored a unanimous decision against Christian Ndzie Tsoye and TKO’d Jack Maris in Round 1.

Unbeaten Joseph Goodall (7-0-1, 6 KOs) was in action in March when he KO’d Mathew McKinney in the first round. A year before that he stopped Herman Ene-Purcell in Round 2 to lift then vacant WBC Australasia strap and fought to a majority draw with Tsoye in August 2019.

Huni vs Goodall tickets

Justis Huni vs Joseph Goodall tickets to witness all the action at Nissan Arena in Nathan, QLD on Wednesday, June 15 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

How to watch Justis Huni vs Joseph Goodall

Boxing fans can watch Justis Huni vs Joseph Goodall live stream on Kayo. The date is Wednesday, June 15. The start time is 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10 pm AEST / 8 pm AWST.

The preliminary card airs live on Fox Sports 505 an hour prior to the pay-per-view card.

Huni vs Goodall undercard

Among the bouts featured on Huni vs Goodall undercard, Andrei Mikhailovich (17-0, 10 KOs) faces Ernesto Espana (32-3-1, 27 KOs) in the ten-rounder at middleweight. The contest is for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global belts.

As well, unbeaten Luke Boyd (9-0, 9 KOs) takes on Shamal Ram Anuj (9-1, 7 KOs) in the ten-rounder with the WBA Oceania super bantamweight title at stake. In addition, Jack Gipp (5-0, 3 KOs) meets fellow unbeaten Francis Waitai (5-0) in the six-rounder at super middleweight and Austin Aokuso (3-0, 2 KOs) and Louis Marsters (1-1, 1 KOs) do the four-round battle at cruiserweight.

Huni vs Goodall fight card

The announced to date full list of bouts for Huni vs Goodall fight card can be found below. The fight order is expected to be finalized shortly. The lineup looks as the following:

Justis Huni vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for the vacant WBO Oriental and IBF Pan-Pacific titles

Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Ernesto Espana, 10 rounds, middleweight – for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global titles

Luke Boyd vs. Shamal Ram Anuj, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Oceania title

Jack Gipp vs. Francis Waitai, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Austin Aokuso vs. Louis Marsters, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Hone Huni vs. Thomas Wilkins, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Bryce McLachlan vs. Daniel Hill, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Toese Vousiutu vs. Marvin Feterika, 4 rounds, heavyweight