The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its first visit to Austin, TX for 2022 on Saturday, June 18 with the UFC Fight Night card taking place at Moody Center. The headline-bout is a five-round featherweight battle between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 19.

Calvin Kattar (23-5) was in action in January when he scored a unanimous decision against Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46 to rebound from the defeat suffered against former 145-pound campion Max Holloway. Before that No. 4-ranked contender similarly defeated Dan Ige and KO’d Jeremy Stephens in Round 2.

No. 7 ranked contender Josh Emmett (17-2) won four of his previous bouts. This includes a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Ige last December and Shane Burgos in June 2020, as well as two victories by way of stoppage against Mirsad Bektic and Michael Johnson.

MMA fans can watch UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Donald Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC) goes up against Joe Lauzon (28-15). The bout is scheduled for three rounds at lightweight.

“Cowboy” Cerrone hasn’t tasted victory since May 2019 when he earned a unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta. Former 155-pound title challenger lost five out of his six previous bouts, which includes a No Contest.

Joe Lauzon (28-15) last fought in October 2019 when he stopped Jonathan Pearce in the first round. Before that he lost three bouts in a row.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC Austin 2022 card, Tim Means (31-12-1) faces Kevin Holland (22-7) at welterweight, Joaquin Buckley (14-4) meets Albert Duraev (15-3) at middleweight and Damir Ismagulov (23-1) takes on Guram Kutateladze (12-2) at lightweight. In addition, Julian Marquez (9-2) and Gregory Rodrigues (11-4) duel at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Austin 2022 tickets

UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 18 at Moody Center in Austin, TX are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. Tckets are priced from $85 (as of writing).

UFC Austin 2022 card

The full UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Danny Chavez vs. Ricardo Ramos

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus