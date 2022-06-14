Search
Kickboxing

Bryan Lang vs Vincent Naxos for WKN lightweight title headlines Cristal Boxing Event #5 on June 18 in Baccarat, France

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Kickboxing World Championship returns to France

World Championship returns to France this Saturday, June 18 with Cristal Boxing Event #5 taking place at Pôle Sportif Josette Renaux in Baccarat. Presented by Vincent Marinetto, the fight card features a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with a prestigious WKN title contested in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

In the main event Bryan Lang and Vincent Naxos battle it out for the vacant WKN lightweight title under oriental rules. The contest pits reigning WKN European super featherweight champion of France and former WKN European super lightweight title challenger of Réunion. The world championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

International supervisor is Osman Yigin, representing World Kickboxing Network.

In the co-main event Sofiane Gelin and Matthieu Ceva square off in the scheduled for three rounds bout at 82 kg catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

A previous kickboxing World Championship event in France was held in May in Valentigney, where Karim Bennoui stopped Dante Jose Garcia in the fifth round to become a three-time WKN super featherweight champion.

Cristal Boxing Event 5
Cristal Boxing Event #5 | Poster

Cristal Boxing Event #5 fight card

  • Bryan Lang vs. Vincent Naxos – WKN lightweight title, oriental rules
  • Sofiane Gelin vs. Mathieu Ceva
  • Mehdi Cherif vs. Pierre Marchal
  • Leo Jefferson vs. Stéphan Ellapin
  • Sofiane Akkari vs. Raf Fartass
  • Sofiane Mechri vs. Valentin Thibaut
  • Alkazour Gadaev vs. Mickael Brillon
  • Loup Bentz vs. Didier Sid
  • Abdelhak Grine vs. Mael Maire
  • Nimo vs. Mateo Busic
  • Noemi Cuny vs. Marie Estelle Burchill
  • Ilke Tasgin vs. Matheo Magnier
  • Djabber Bakir vs. Pierre Contaux
  • Diego Gomes vs. Noa Martin
  • Nikola Neu vs. Geoffrey Renauld
Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097