World Championship returns to France this Saturday, June 18 with Cristal Boxing Event #5 taking place at Pôle Sportif Josette Renaux in Baccarat. Presented by Vincent Marinetto, the fight card features a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with a prestigious WKN title contested in the headliner of the show.
In the main event Bryan Lang and Vincent Naxos battle it out for the vacant WKN lightweight title under oriental rules. The contest pits reigning WKN European super featherweight champion of France and former WKN European super lightweight title challenger of Réunion. The world championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
International supervisor is Osman Yigin, representing World Kickboxing Network.
In the co-main event Sofiane Gelin and Matthieu Ceva square off in the scheduled for three rounds bout at 82 kg catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.
A previous kickboxing World Championship event in France was held in May in Valentigney, where Karim Bennoui stopped Dante Jose Garcia in the fifth round to become a three-time WKN super featherweight champion.
Cristal Boxing Event #5 fight card
- Bryan Lang vs. Vincent Naxos – WKN lightweight title, oriental rules
- Sofiane Gelin vs. Mathieu Ceva
- Mehdi Cherif vs. Pierre Marchal
- Leo Jefferson vs. Stéphan Ellapin
- Sofiane Akkari vs. Raf Fartass
- Sofiane Mechri vs. Valentin Thibaut
- Alkazour Gadaev vs. Mickael Brillon
- Loup Bentz vs. Didier Sid
- Abdelhak Grine vs. Mael Maire
- Nimo vs. Mateo Busic
- Noemi Cuny vs. Marie Estelle Burchill
- Ilke Tasgin vs. Matheo Magnier
- Djabber Bakir vs. Pierre Contaux
- Diego Gomes vs. Noa Martin
- Nikola Neu vs. Geoffrey Renauld