World Championship returns to France this Saturday, June 18 with Cristal Boxing Event #5 taking place at Pôle Sportif Josette Renaux in Baccarat. Presented by Vincent Marinetto, the fight card features a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with a prestigious WKN title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Bryan Lang and Vincent Naxos battle it out for the vacant WKN lightweight title under oriental rules. The contest pits reigning WKN European super featherweight champion of France and former WKN European super lightweight title challenger of Réunion. The world championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

International supervisor is Osman Yigin, representing World Kickboxing Network.

In the co-main event Sofiane Gelin and Matthieu Ceva square off in the scheduled for three rounds bout at 82 kg catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

A previous kickboxing World Championship event in France was held in May in Valentigney, where Karim Bennoui stopped Dante Jose Garcia in the fifth round to become a three-time WKN super featherweight champion.

Cristal Boxing Event #5 | Poster

Cristal Boxing Event #5 fight card

Bryan Lang vs. Vincent Naxos – WKN lightweight title, oriental rules

Sofiane Gelin vs. Mathieu Ceva

Mehdi Cherif vs. Pierre Marchal

Leo Jefferson vs. Stéphan Ellapin

Sofiane Akkari vs. Raf Fartass

Sofiane Mechri vs. Valentin Thibaut

Alkazour Gadaev vs. Mickael Brillon

Loup Bentz vs. Didier Sid

Abdelhak Grine vs. Mael Maire

Nimo vs. Mateo Busic

Noemi Cuny vs. Marie Estelle Burchill

Ilke Tasgin vs. Matheo Magnier

Djabber Bakir vs. Pierre Contaux

Diego Gomes vs. Noa Martin

Nikola Neu vs. Geoffrey Renauld