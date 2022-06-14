Search
Justis Huni vs Joseph Goodall on weight in Brisbane (video)

Newswire

Huni vs Goodall weigh-in results

Australian heavyweights Justis Huni and Joseph Goodall battle it out the vacant WBO Oriental and IBF Pan-Pacific titles in the main event live on pay-per-view from Nissan Arena in Nathan (Brisbane), QLD on Wednesday, June 15. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Justis Huni weighed-in at 110.05 kg. Joseph Goodall showed 108.6 kg. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. Check out the video of final faceoff up top.

Andrei Mikhailovich (17-0, 10 KOs) came in at 72.4 kg for his co-main event bout against Ernesto Espana (32-3-1, 27 KOs), who was 72.3 kg. The bout, with the vacant IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global belts at stake, is also scheduled for ten rounds.

In addition, unbeaten Luke Boyd (9-0, 9 KOs) and Shamal Ram Anuj (9-1, 7 KOs) tipped the scales at 55.15 kg and 52.6 kg, respectively, for their ten-round WBA Oceania super bantamweight title bout.

Stream Huni vs Goodall live on Kayo

Get Huni vs Goodall full fight card and weigh-in results below.

Huni vs Goodall fight card

Main Card

  • Justis Huni (110.05 kg) vs. Joseph Goodall (108.6 kg), 10 rounds, heavyweight – for the vacant WBO Oriental and IBF Pan-Pacific titles
  • Andrei Mikhailovich (72.4 kg) vs. Ernesto Espana (72.3 kg), 10 rounds, middleweight – for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global titles
  • Luke Boyd (55.15 kg) vs. Shamal Ram Anuj (52.6 kg), 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Oceania title
  • Jack Gipp (75.8 kg) vs. Francis Waitai (76.1 kg), 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Hone Huni (76.2 kg) vs. Thomas Wilkins (76.15 kg), 4 rounds, super middleweight

Justis Huni vs Joseph Goodall start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Austin Aokuso vs. Louis Marsters, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Bryce McLachlan vs. Daniel Hill, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Toese Vousiutu vs. Marvin Feterika, 4 rounds, heavyweight

