Justis Huni on top with unanimous decision against Joseph Goodall

Parviz Iskenderov
Justis Huni defeats Joseph Goodall
Justis Huni victorious | Facebook/danlevents

Huni remains undefeated

Justis Huni came out on top when he faced Joseph Goodall in all-Australian heavyweight clash at Nissan Arena in Brisbane, QLD on Wednesday, June 15. The contest headlined the five-fight card live on pay-per-view.

Huni, who got cut due to head clash at the end of Round 9, was victorious on all three judges’ scorecards. After ten rounds the scores were 100-90, 98-92 and 98-93.

With the win by unanimous decision Justis Huni improves to 6-0, 4 KOs and remains undefeated. He also takes the vacant WBO Oriental and IBF Pan-Pacific belts. Joseph Goodall suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career and drops to 7-1-1, 6 KOs.

In the co-main event Andrei Mikhailovich stopped Ernesto Espana in the third round. Get Huni vs Goodall full fight card results.

