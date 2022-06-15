Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) and Joseph Goodall (7-0-1, 6 KOs) square off in the main event at Nissan Arena in Brisbane, Queensland on Wednesday, June 15. The contest features the undefeated Australian heavyweights battling it out for the vacant WBO Oriental and IBF Pan-Pacific belts. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on Main Event on Kayo.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a ten-round middleweight battle between Andrei Mikhailovich (17-0, 10 KOs) and Ernesto Espana (32-3-1, 27 KOs). Also on the card Luke Boyd (9-0, 9 KOs) faces Shamal Ram Anuj (9-1, 7 KOs) in the ten-rounder at super bantamweight and Jack Gipp (5-0, 3 KOs) takes on Francis Waitai (5-0) in the six-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Hone Huni makes his professional boxing debut against Thomas Wilkins (2-4, 1 KOs) in the four-rounder at super middleweight.

How to watch Justis Huni vs Joseph Goodall

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, June 15

Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST

Justis Huni and Joseph Goodall are expected to make their ring walks at around 10 pm AEST / 8 pm AWST.

Huni vs Goodall undercard airs live on Fox Sports 505 an hour prior to the main card.

Order Huni vs Goodall PPV now >>

Other countries

Although no live stream has been announced for other countries, those outside the covered region can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, and watch Huni vs Goodall live from practically anywhere.

Huni vs Goodall fight card

Get Huni vs Goodall full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Justis Huni vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for the vacant WBO Oriental and IBF Pan-Pacific titles

Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Ernesto Espana, 10 rounds, middleweight – for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global titles

Luke Boyd vs. Shamal Ram Anuj, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Oceania title

Jack Gipp vs. Francis Waitai, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Hone Huni vs. Thomas Wilkins, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Austin Aokuso vs. Louis Marsters, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Bryce McLachlan vs. Daniel Hill, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Toese Vousiutu vs. Marvin Feterika, 4 rounds, heavyweight