Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) and Joseph Goodall (7-0-1, 6 KOs) square off in the main event at Nissan Arena in Brisbane, Queensland on Wednesday, June 15. The contest features the undefeated Australian heavyweights battling it out for the vacant WBO Oriental and IBF Pan-Pacific belts. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on Main Event on Kayo.
The co-main event is a ten-round middleweight battle between Andrei Mikhailovich (17-0, 10 KOs) and Ernesto Espana (32-3-1, 27 KOs). Also on the card Luke Boyd (9-0, 9 KOs) faces Shamal Ram Anuj (9-1, 7 KOs) in the ten-rounder at super bantamweight and Jack Gipp (5-0, 3 KOs) takes on Francis Waitai (5-0) in the six-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Hone Huni makes his professional boxing debut against Thomas Wilkins (2-4, 1 KOs) in the four-rounder at super middleweight.
How to watch Justis Huni vs Joseph Goodall
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, June 15
Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST
Justis Huni and Joseph Goodall are expected to make their ring walks at around 10 pm AEST / 8 pm AWST.
Huni vs Goodall undercard airs live on Fox Sports 505 an hour prior to the main card.
Other countries
Although no live stream has been announced for other countries, those outside the covered region can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, and watch Huni vs Goodall live from practically anywhere.
Huni vs Goodall fight card
Get Huni vs Goodall full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Justis Huni vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for the vacant WBO Oriental and IBF Pan-Pacific titles
- Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Ernesto Espana, 10 rounds, middleweight – for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global titles
- Luke Boyd vs. Shamal Ram Anuj, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Oceania title
- Jack Gipp vs. Francis Waitai, 6 rounds, super middleweight
- Hone Huni vs. Thomas Wilkins, 4 rounds, super middleweight
Undercard
- Austin Aokuso vs. Louis Marsters, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- Bryce McLachlan vs. Daniel Hill, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
- Toese Vousiutu vs. Marvin Feterika, 4 rounds, heavyweight