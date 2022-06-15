Preview Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr (video)

Unified WBC and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and WBO titleholder Joe Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KOs) square off in the championship unification at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 18. Ahead of the event Top Rank hit the stream with ‘The Ultimate Preview’ featuring Joe Tessitore, Timothy Bradley Jr. and Mark Kriegel as they discuss ‘who has the edge and how’ to win the bout. You can watch it up.

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 19.

The co-main a featherweight battle between event Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 KOs) and unbeaten contender Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs).

Get Beterbiev vs Smith full fight card.