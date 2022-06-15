UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett takes place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 18. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Saturday, June 19.

In the main event No. 4-ranked contender Calvin Kattar (23-5) is looking to secure the second straight victory when he faces No. 7 Josh Emmett (17-2), who is riding the four-win streak. In the co-main event former 155-pound title challenger Donald Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC) takes on Joe Lauzon (28-15) at lightweight.

Also on the card Kevin Holland (22-7) goes up against Tim Means (31-12-1) at welterweight and Albert Duraev (15-3) meets Joaquin Buckley (14-4) at middleweight. In addition, Guram Kutateladze (12-2) squares off against Damir Ismagulov (23-1) at lightweight and Gregory Rodrigues (11-4) battles Julian Marquez (9-2) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 18. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Austin UK time, Kattar vs Emmett

UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, June 19 at 12 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 9 pm BST on Saturday, June 18. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Austin Australia time, Kattar vs Emmett

In Australia UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Saturday, June 19. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

UFC Austin fight card

The full UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Danny Chavez vs. Ricardo Ramos

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus