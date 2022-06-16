Unified WBC and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and WBO titleholder Joe Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KOs) square off in the light heavyweight championship unification at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday June 18, which makes it Sunday June 19 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

Also in attendance at press conference the co-main event fighters Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 KOs) and Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs), as well as Bruce Carrington (3-0, 2 KOs), who battles it out on the top of the undercard.

