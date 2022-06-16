Unified WBC and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev and WBO champion Joe Smith Jr square off in the light heavyweight championship unification on Saturday, June 18 live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The eventual three-belt holder gets one step closer to attaining undisputed champion status.

Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs, a two-time Russian Olympian who now calls Canada home, is the only world champion in boxing with a 100 percent knockout ratio. He has been a world champion since 2017 and is widely regarded as the division’s top fighter.

Long Island’s Smith (28-3, 22 KOs), a one-time union laborer, cemented his “Rocky” story when he defeated Maxim Vlasov in April 2021 to win the WBO title. He defended that title in January with a ninth-round stoppage over Steve Geffrard.

Tickets for the Beterbiev vs Smith Jr event Hulu Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, June 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Beterbiev vs Smith Jr Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in New York City, NY can be found below. Date and time are local (ET/PT).

Thursday, June 16

The final Beterbiev vs Smith Jr pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, June 16. The start time is 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+, Top Rank Boxing channel on YouTube and page on Twitter.

In attendance Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr as well as the co-main event fighters Robeisy Ramirez and Abraham Nova, and the undercard participant Bruce Carrington.

Friday, June 17

The official Beterbiev vs Smith Jr weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, June 17. The weigh-in ceremony airs live on ESPN2, Top Rank’s channel on YouTube and page on Twitter. The start time is 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Saturday, June 18

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr fight date is Saturday, June 18. The location is Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr main card telecast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ begins at 10 pm PT / 7 pm PT. The undercard live stream on ESPN+ starts at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr fight card

The complete Beterbiev vs Smith Jr fight card looks as the following:

Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr | Poster

Main Card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF title, Smith Jr’s WBO title

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant USBA and WBO Global titles

Undercard

Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. D’Andre Smith, 6 rounds, welterweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Daniil Platonovschi, 6/4 rounds, junior featherweight

Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs, 6 rounds, middleweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs, 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Wendy Toussaint vs. Asinia Byfield, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon, 6 rounds, super welterweight