Undefeated David “El General” Cuellar hopes to notch his seventh consecutive victory by knockout when he faces Yader Cardoza in the main event at Auditorio Municipal in Torreón, Mexico on Friday, June 17. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at junior bantamweight.

In the co-main event Yuliahn Luna makes the second defense of her WBC bantamweight title against Jessica Gonzalez. Their first bout goes back to June 2014 when the latter took the win by unanimous decision to lift the interim belt.

Among the undercard bouts, unbeaten Luis “Peluchin” Araujo (10-0-2, 7 KOs) takes on Hector Robles (11-5-2, 3 KOs). The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at junior bantamweight.

How to watch David Cuellar vs Yader Cardoza

Boxing fans in the United States can watch David Cuellar vs Yader Cardoza live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, June 17. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Although no live stream has been announced for other countries, those outside the covered region can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, and watch Cuellar vs Cardoza live from practically anywhere.

David Cuellar vs Yader Cardoza

Unbeaten David Cuellar (21-0, 14 KOs), a 20-year-old from Queretaro, Mexico, is one of his country’s dynamic young talents. He has not been taken the distance since September 2019, a run that has included stoppage victories over former world champion Moises Fuentes and longtime contender Ricardo Blandon. He knocked out Blandon in six rounds in February despite Blandon missing weight by more than five pounds.

Yader Cardoza (26-17-1, 8 KOs), from Nicaragua, challenged for the WBC light flyweight world title in 2013 and has fought many of this generation’s top lighter weight talents. After a two-bout losing skid, he’s 2-0 in 2022 with a pair of eight-round decisions.

Yulihan Luna (23-3-1, 4 KOs) has won seven straight bouts and is looking to avenge one of the losses on her ledger.

Jessica Gonzalez (8-5-2, 1 KO), from Mexico City, defeated Luna by 10-round decision in a 2014 non-title affair. Since the Luna victory, she has twice challenged for a world title, dropping a 2016 split decision to Liliana Palmera for the WBA 122-pound strap and a technical decision to longtime WBA 130-pound champion Hyun Mi Choi in 2017. Last September, she picked up the WBC Interim bantamweight title with a split decision over Tatyana Zrazhevskaya in Russia.

Cuellar vs Cardoza fight card

The announced Cuellar vs Cardoza three-fight lineup looks as the following:

David Cuellar vs Yader Cardoza, 10 rounds, junior bantamweight

Yulihan Luna vs. Jessica Gonzalez, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Luna’s WBC title

Luis Araujo vs. Hector Robles, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight