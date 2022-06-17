Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr weigh-in results (video)

Unified WBC and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) battles it out against current WBO king Joe Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KOs) for the unified light heavyweight title in the twelve-round main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday June 18, which makes it Sunday June 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

In the ten-round co-main event Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 KOs) and Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs) battle it out for the vacant USBA and WBO Global titles.

Get Beterbiev vs Smith Jr full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr fight card

Main Card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF title, Smith Jr’s WBO title

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant USBA and WBO Global titles

Undercard

Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. D’Andre Smith, 6 rounds, welterweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Daniil Platonovschi, 6/4 rounds, junior featherweight

Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs, 6 rounds, middleweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs, 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Wendy Toussaint vs. Asinia Byfield, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon, 6 rounds, super welterweight