Lightweight contenders Bryan Lang and Vincent Naxos successfully made the required weight limit for their WKN World title bout. The pair squares off in the headliner of Cristal Boxing Event #5 taking place tonight (Saturday, June 18) at Pôle Sportif Josette Renaux in Baccarat, France.

Both fighters weighed-in under the 64.4 kg (142 lbs) making the championship bout official, as per World Kickboxing Network’s announcement on its Twitter page (@WKNkickboxing). Bryan Lang of France came in at 63.7 kg. Vincent Naxos of Réunion showed 64.2 kg. The contest is scheduled for five rounds under oriental rules (K-1 style).

Lang is a reigning WKN European super featherweight champion. Naxos is a recent WKN European super lightweight title challenger. The bout is set to headline a spectacular night of international kickboxing held in Grand Est region of north-eastern France.

“I look forward to Cristal Boxing Event 5 – the world-class event presented by Vincent Marinetto tonight in Baccarat, France,” said President of World Kickboxing Network, Stephane Cabrera. “Bryan Lang and Vincent Naxos – two of the best fighters from France and Réunion – compete in a true world championship bout for a prestigious WKN lightweight title.”

The rest of fight card features a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts. The full Cristal Boxing Event 5 lineup can be found below.

WKN World lightweight title official at "Cristal Boxing Event #5" by Vincent Marinetto in Baccarat, France



?? Bryan Lang – 63.7 kg

Cristal Boxing Event 5 fight card

Bryan Lang vs. Vincent Naxos – WKN lightweight title, oriental rules

Sofiane Gelin vs. Mathieu Ceva

Mehdi Cherif vs. Pierre Marchal

Leo Jefferson vs. Stéphan Ellapin

Sofiane Akkari vs. Raf Fartass

Sofiane Mechri vs. Valentin Thibaut

Alkazour Gadaev vs. Mickael Brillon

Loup Bentz vs. Didier Sid

Abdelhak Grine vs. Mael Maire

Nimo vs. Mateo Busic

Noemi Cuny vs. Marie Estelle Burchill

Ilke Tasgin vs. Matheo Magnier

Djabber Bakir vs. Pierre Contaux

Diego Gomes vs. Noa Martin

Nikola Neu vs. Geoffrey Renauld