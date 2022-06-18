Lightweight contenders Bryan Lang and Vincent Naxos successfully made the required weight limit for their WKN World title bout. The pair squares off in the headliner of Cristal Boxing Event #5 taking place tonight (Saturday, June 18) at Pôle Sportif Josette Renaux in Baccarat, France.
Both fighters weighed-in under the 64.4 kg (142 lbs) making the championship bout official, as per World Kickboxing Network’s announcement on its Twitter page (@WKNkickboxing). Bryan Lang of France came in at 63.7 kg. Vincent Naxos of Réunion showed 64.2 kg. The contest is scheduled for five rounds under oriental rules (K-1 style).
Lang is a reigning WKN European super featherweight champion. Naxos is a recent WKN European super lightweight title challenger. The bout is set to headline a spectacular night of international kickboxing held in Grand Est region of north-eastern France.
“I look forward to Cristal Boxing Event 5 – the world-class event presented by Vincent Marinetto tonight in Baccarat, France,” said President of World Kickboxing Network, Stephane Cabrera. “Bryan Lang and Vincent Naxos – two of the best fighters from France and Réunion – compete in a true world championship bout for a prestigious WKN lightweight title.”
The rest of fight card features a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts. The full Cristal Boxing Event 5 lineup can be found below.
Cristal Boxing Event 5 fight card
- Bryan Lang vs. Vincent Naxos – WKN lightweight title, oriental rules
- Sofiane Gelin vs. Mathieu Ceva
- Mehdi Cherif vs. Pierre Marchal
- Leo Jefferson vs. Stéphan Ellapin
- Sofiane Akkari vs. Raf Fartass
- Sofiane Mechri vs. Valentin Thibaut
- Alkazour Gadaev vs. Mickael Brillon
- Loup Bentz vs. Didier Sid
- Abdelhak Grine vs. Mael Maire
- Nimo vs. Mateo Busic
- Noemi Cuny vs. Marie Estelle Burchill
- Ilke Tasgin vs. Matheo Magnier
- Djabber Bakir vs. Pierre Contaux
- Diego Gomes vs. Noa Martin
- Nikola Neu vs. Geoffrey Renauld