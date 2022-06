Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are scheduled to square off in the trilogy fight on Saturday, September 17 live stream on DAZN. To officially launch the event the fighters host a pair of press conferences in Los Angeles and New York on June 22 and 24, respectively.

The list of bouts featured on the Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard, as well as the venue and tickets information, is expected to be announced.