PFL 4 Season 2022 airs live from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday June 17, which makes it Saturday June 18 in Australia. The fight card features a series of bouts in the lightweight and light heavyweight classes. In the main event Clay Collard of the USA and Alexander Martinez of Paraguay square off at lightweight.

In the co-main event, 2021 PFL 205-pound champion Antonio Carlos Jr takes on his Brazilian-fellow Bruce Souto at light heavyweight. Also on the main card a pair of lightweight bouts, as 2021 PFL 155-pound champion Raush Manfio of Brazil faces Olivier Aubin-Mercier of Canada and Jeremy Stephens of the USA meets Myles Price of Ireland. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 4: Collard vs Martinez

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, June 17

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 12 pm AEST

Prelims: 9 am AEST

PFL 4 2022 Season results

Get PFL 4: Collard vs Martinez full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto

Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price

Preliminary Card

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte

Robert Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira

Nate Jennerman def. Jake Childers by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:00)