PFL 4 results, Collard vs Martinez

Newswire
Stream PFL 4 Clay Collard vs Alex Martinez live results
Clay Collard vs Alex Martinez weigh-in | PFL MMA

PFL MMA Season 2022

PFL 4 Season 2022 airs live from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday June 17, which makes it Saturday June 18 in Australia. The fight card features a series of bouts in the lightweight and light heavyweight classes. In the main event Clay Collard of the USA and Alexander Martinez of Paraguay square off at lightweight.

In the co-main event, 2021 PFL 205-pound champion Antonio Carlos Jr takes on his Brazilian-fellow Bruce Souto at light heavyweight. Also on the main card a pair of lightweight bouts, as 2021 PFL 155-pound champion Raush Manfio of Brazil faces Olivier Aubin-Mercier of Canada and Jeremy Stephens of the USA meets Myles Price of Ireland. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 4: Collard vs Martinez

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, June 17
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Stan
Date: Saturday, June 18
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 9 am AEST

PFL 4 2022 Season results

Get PFL 4: Collard vs Martinez full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez
  • Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto
  • Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier
  • Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price

Preliminary Card

  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis
  • Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held
  • Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte
  • Robert Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta
  • Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira
  • Nate Jennerman def. Jake Childers by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:00)
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links.

