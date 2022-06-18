UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett airs live from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday June 18, which makes it Sunday June 19 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Calvin Kattar weighed-in at 146 lbs for his featherweight main event bout against Josh Emmett, who showed 145.5 lbs. Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon weighed-in at 155 lbs and 154.75 lbs, respectively, for their lightweight co-main event.

MMA fans can watch UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Tony Kelley missed the bantamweight limit by 1.5 pounds for his bout against Adrian Yanez, who was 135.5 lbs. He forfeits 20% of his purse and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

Get UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett full fight card and weigh-in results below. Ceremonial faceoff video is available up top.

UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett

Main Card

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Josh Emmett (145.5)

Donald Cerrone (155) vs. Joe Lauzon (154.75)

Kevin Holland (170) vs. Tim Means (170.5)

Joaquin Buckley (184) vs. Albert Duraev (185.5)

Damir Ismagulov (155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (155.5)

Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

Preliminary Card

Adrian Yanez (135.5) vs. Tony Kelley (137.5)*

Jasmine Jasudavicius (124.75) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)

Court McGee (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)

Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Daniel Chavez (145)

Maria Oliveira (115) vs. Gloria de Paula (115)

Eddie Wineland (135) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Phil Hawes (185) vs. Deron Winn (186)

Roman Dolidze (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

*Missed weight.