Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) faces Joe Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KOs) in the light heavyweight title unification in the main event live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 18. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features undefeated unified WBC and IBF champion, knockout artist and two-time Russian Olympian based in Montreal, Canada up against Long Island’s reigning WBO king.

The winner of Beterbiev vs Smith Jr showdown is set to walk out with three belts – one step closer to the undisputed crown. The date when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, June 19.

In the co-main event Cuban two-time Olympic champion Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico-born Albany, New York-raised unbeaten contender Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds with the vacant USBA and WBO Global featherweight titles at stake. On the top of Beterbiev vs Smith Jr undercard bouts, Brooklyn-born Bruce Carrington (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Adrian Leyva (3-2-1, 1 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba in a six-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: ESPN on Kayo

Date: Sunday, June 19

Time: 12 pm AEST

Other countries

Although no live stream has been announced for other countries, those outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, and watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr live from practically anywhere.

Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr results

Jahyae Brown def. Keane McMahon by unanimous decision

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr fight card

Get Beterbiev vs Smith Jr full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF title, Smith Jr’s WBO title

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant USBA and WBO Global titles

Undercard

Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. D’Andre Smith, 6 rounds, welterweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Daniil Platonovschi, 6/4 rounds, junior featherweight

Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs, 6 rounds, middleweight

Wendy Toussaint vs. Asinia Byfield, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon, 6 rounds, super welterweight