Brooklyn-born Bruce Carrington improved to 4-0, 3 KOs with the TKO victory against Adrian Leyva of Guantanamo, Cuba, who dropped to 3-3-1, 1 KOs. The scheduled for six rounds featherweight bout was stopped after five rounds by the referee. Check out the highlight video up top.

The contest headlined the Beterbiev vs Smith Jr undercard live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday June 18, which made it Sunday June 19 in the UK and Australia.

