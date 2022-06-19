Search
Bryan Lang lifts WKN lightweight title by decision against Vincent Naxos at Cristal Boxing Event #5

Parviz Iskenderov
Bryan Lang defeats Vincent Naxos to become WKN world champion
Bryan Lang becomes a new WKN World lightweight champion at Cristal Boxing Event 5 in Baccarat, France on June 18, 2022 | Manu Da Luz

New WKN king crowned in France

France has its new World Kickboxing Network king as Bryan Lang came out on top when he faced Vincent Naxos of Réunion in the headliner of Cristal Boxing Event #5. A huge night of action took place at Pôle Sportif Josette Renaux in Baccarat on Saturday, June 18.

The pair battled it out for the vacant WKN lightweight title under oriental rules (K-1 style). The scheduled for five rounds world championship bout went a full distance and produced fireworks.

In the end the judges’ decision was in favor of representative of the country-host. With the victory Lang took a prestigious belt and became a new champion in the division.

Earlier in his career the French champion held European super featherweight title claimed by knockout in the first round against Nicola Canu of Sardinia.

In the co-main event Sofiane Gelin and Matthieu Ceva fought to a draw. Among other bouts Pierre Marchal defeated Mehdi Cherif by unanimous decision, Raf Fartass TKO’d (doctor stoppage) Sofiane Akkari in the first round and Leo Jefferson earned a UD against Stephan Ellapin.

In addition, Marie Estelle Burchill and Matheo Magnier stopped Noemi Cuny and Erwan Rago in the second and first round, respectively. The rest of fight card saw a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts.

Promoted by Vincent Marinetto, Cristal Boxing Event #5 marked a return of world-class kickboxing to Grand Est region of north-eastern France.

