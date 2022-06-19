Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday June 18, which made it Sunday June 19 in Australia. The contest featured No.4 and No.7-ranked featherweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.
The bout went a full distance and ended in a split decision. One judge scored the fight 48-47 for Kattar, while two other judges had the same in favor of Emmett.
With the victory Josh Emmett improves to 18-2 and records the fifth win in a row. Calvin Kattar drops to 23-6.
Check out Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett full fight video highlights below. The winner’s post-fight interview is available up top.
