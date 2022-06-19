Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday June 18, which made it Sunday June 19 in Australia. The contest featured No.4 and No.7-ranked featherweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The bout went a full distance and ended in a split decision. One judge scored the fight 48-47 for Kattar, while two other judges had the same in favor of Emmett.

Kattar vs Emmett scorecard | Twitter/UFCNews

With the victory Josh Emmett improves to 18-2 and records the fifth win in a row. Calvin Kattar drops to 23-6.

Check out Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett full fight video highlights below. The winner’s post-fight interview is available up top.

(Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN set for Spain or USA, might be helpful to view from your location.)

Kattar vs Emmett full fight video highlights

Josh Emmett makes his Octagon walk.

Buscando escalar en peso pluma @JoshEmmettUFC ya sale para la estelar? #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/91iat7cE9u — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 19, 2022

Here comes Calvin Kattar.

El finalizador espectacular @CalvinKattar preparado sale al octágono para la estelar? #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/FvVMlEt98X — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 19, 2022

Fight action.

Empiezan a volar los golpes en la estelar? #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/DXuEIxGqSp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 19, 2022

Notorio el poder? Ambos a la ofensiva en este segundo round #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/lLOc4rUfuT — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 19, 2022

Se prenden las acciones en este cuarto round? #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/nF152xlxNR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 19, 2022

Explosividad en los puños en este ultimo round de esta magnífica estelar? #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/p0aExFVAHo — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 19, 2022

Kattar and Emmett put on a show to finish off #UFCAustin ? pic.twitter.com/pzP8BeCYGc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2022

Verdict.

Estelar aguerrida?@JoshEmmettUFC derrota a Calvin Kattar por decisión dividida cerrando una cartelera fenomenal? #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/iGTTbvlw7k — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 19, 2022

Get UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett full fight card results.