Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett full fight video highlights

Emmett defeats Kattar by decision at UFC Austin

Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday June 18, which made it Sunday June 19 in Australia. The contest featured No.4 and No.7-ranked featherweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The bout went a full distance and ended in a split decision. One judge scored the fight 48-47 for Kattar, while two other judges had the same in favor of Emmett.

Kattar vs Emmett scorecard
Kattar vs Emmett scorecard | Twitter/UFCNews

With the victory Josh Emmett improves to 18-2 and records the fifth win in a row. Calvin Kattar drops to 23-6.

Check out Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett full fight video highlights below. The winner’s post-fight interview is available up top.

(Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN set for Spain or USA, might be helpful to view from your location.)

Kattar vs Emmett full fight video highlights

Josh Emmett makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Calvin Kattar.

Fight action.

Verdict.

Get UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

