Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) stopped Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) when the pair squared off live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday June 18, which made it Sunday June 19 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds bout served as the co-feature to Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr for unified light heavyweight title.

Cuban two-time Olympic champion floored Puerto Rico-born Albany, New York-raised contender with big left at 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the fifth round. With the victory Ramirez secured the vacant USBA and WBO Global featherweight belts. Check out the fight video highlights up top.

Get Beterbiev vs Smith Jr full fight card results.