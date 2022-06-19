Search
Boxing

Robeisy Ramirez scores highlight KO reel of Abraham Nova in Round 5 (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr live from Hulu Theater at MSG

Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) stopped Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) when the pair squared off live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday June 18, which made it Sunday June 19 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds bout served as the co-feature to Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr for unified light heavyweight title.

Cuban two-time Olympic champion floored Puerto Rico-born Albany, New York-raised contender with big left at 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the fifth round. With the victory Ramirez secured the vacant USBA and WBO Global featherweight belts. Check out the fight video highlights up top.

Get Beterbiev vs Smith Jr full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097