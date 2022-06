UFC Austin results, Kattar vs Emmett

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett airs live from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday June 18, which makes it Sunday June 19 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round featherweight matchup between No. 4 Calvin Kattar (23-5) and No. 7 Josh Emmett (17-2). The three-round lightweight co-main between Donald Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC) and Joe Lauzon (28-16) was cancelled on the fight day after the latter suffered from leg cramping.

Also on the card Kevin Holland (22-7) takes on Tim Means (31-12-1) at welterweight, Joaquin Buckley (14-4) faces Albert Duraev (15-3) at middleweight, Damir Ismagulov (23-1) meets Guram Kutateladze (12-2) at lightweight and Gregory Rodrigues (11-4) battles Julian Marquez (9-2) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, June 18

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, June 18 – Sunday, June 19

Main Card: 12 am BST

Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, June 19

Main Card: 9 am AEST

Prelims: 6 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett results

Get UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon*

Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Preliminary Card

Natalia Silva def. Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–27)

Jeremiah Wells def. Court McGee by KO (punch, R1 at 1:34)

Ricardo Ramos def. Danny Chavez by KO (spinning back elbow, R1 at 1:12)

Maria Oliveira def. Gloria de Paula by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Cody Stamann def. Eddie Wineland TKO (punches, R1 at 0:59)

Phil Hawes def. Deron Winn by TKO (elbows, R2 at 4:25)

Roman Dolidze der. Kyle Daukaus by TKO (knee and punches, R1 at 1:13)

*Cancelled