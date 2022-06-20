Search
Bellator 282 date, start time, card, tickets, how to watch, Mousasi vs Eblen

Mousasi vs Eblen tops Bellator 282 fight card, start time, tickets information set
Gegard Mousasi | Lucas Noonan / Bellator MMA

Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen

Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 24. The fight card live on Showtime features a series of MMA bouts, including a pair of bantamweight World Grand Prix quarter-finals, with the middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

Two-time and current 185-pound champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) defends his belt against No.1-ranked unbeaten contender Johnny Eblen (11-0). The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The quarter-final bouts of the bantamweight WGP feature Leandro Higo (21-5) up against Danny Sabatello (12-1) and Magomed Magomedov (18-2) faceoff Enrique Barzola (18-5-2). In addition, Brennan Ward (15-6) and Kassius Kayne (12-7) square off at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 282 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 24 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen live stream, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Friday, June 24. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm / 6 pm PT.

Bellator 282 preliminary card live stream on Pluto TV and YouTube begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Fans in other countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, and watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen live from practically anywhere.

Bellator 282 fight card

The current Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen fight card can be found below. The lineup is expected to be finalized shortly.

Main Card

  • Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title
  • Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
  • Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
  • Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne

Preliminary Card

  • Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy
  • Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson
  • Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammad Abdullah
  • Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonca
  • Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne
  • Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez
  • Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto
  • Aaron Jeffery vs. Fabio Aguiar
  • Bryce Logan vs. Mandel Nallo
  • Marcos Breno vs. Richard Palencia
  • Ethan Hughes vs. TBA
