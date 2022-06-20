The date has been set for Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 as the pair squares off in the rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. The contest features unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of Ukraine up against former champion of the UK.

Advertisements

Former undisputed cruiserweight titleholder Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) dethroned Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) as heavyweight king last September in front of over 60,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Since their first meeting the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star put the rematch on hold to support his home nation on the front line during their ongoing conflict.

“I have a goal, with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission,” Usyk said (as per Matchroom Boxing’s press release).

Usyk vs Joshua 2 joins the list of the biggest heavyweight rematches in the history of boxing. The event billed ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ is held nearly three years on from the historic ‘Clash on the Dunes’ event at the Diriyah Arena that saw Joshua’s revenge against Andy Ruiz Jr.

“What a roller coaster journey, fighting for the Heavyweight Championship of the World for the 12th consecutive time,” said Joshua. “I won the belt, unified the division won another belt, lost the belts, became two-time Unified Heavyweight Champion and now have my date with history set to become three-time Unified Heavyweight Champion of the World. What an opportunity.”

“Fighting championship level back to back has had its pros and cons, but I decide every day to get stronger, to learn from my experiences and grow. A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been.”

“Thank you to the organisers, to 258MGT, Matchroom Boxing and to all the boxing fans across the world, with a special shout out to the Ukrainian fans who have been through a really tough time.”

Usyk vs Joshua 2 broadcast & tickets information

No details have been announced to date for Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 telecast. Their first fight aired live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries.

An announcement on Usyk vs Joshua 2 tickets “will follow in due course,” as per press release sent out by Matchroom Boxing. Currently, the promotion offers fans to sing up to bulletins and ticket updates.

The list of bouts featured on the Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard is expected to be announced shortly.