UFC Vegas 57 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 25, which makes it Sunday June 26 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot.

Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) is riding the five-win streak. In his previous bout at UFC Vegas 49 in February No. 11-ranked contender stopped Joel Alvarez in the second round. In 2021 he TKO’d Christos Giagos in Round 1 and scored a unanimous decision against Matt Frevola.

Mateusz Gamrot (22-1, 1 NC) secured three straight victories. Late last year No. 12-ranked contender TKO’d Carlos Diego Ferreira in the second round. Prior to that former two-division KSW champion (145 lbs and 155 lbs) submitted Jeremy Stephens in Round 1 and KO’d Scott Holtzman in the second.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Neil Magny (26-8) goes up against unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0) at welterweight. No. 10-ranked Magny won two of his previous bouts, which includes a split decision against Max Griffin and a UD against Geoff Neal. No. 15-ranked Rakhmonov won all of his 15 bouts prior to the final horn, most recently defeating Carlston Harris by knockout in the first round.

Among other UFC Vegas 57 main card bouts Josh Parisian (14-5) faces Alan Baudot (8-3) at heavyweight, Thiago Moises (15-6) takes on Christos Giagos (19-9) at lightweight and Nate Maness (14-1) meets Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0) at bantamweight. In addition, Chris Curtis (28-8) battles it out against Rodolfo Vieira (8-1) at middleweight.

The UFC Vegas 57 preliminary lineup features Carlos Ulberg (6-1) up against Tafon Nchukwi (6-2) at lightweight, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (20-7) faceoff TJ Brown (16-8) at featherweight and Raulian Paiva (21-4) versus Sergey Morozov (17-5) at bantamweight. In addition, JP Buys (9-4) takes on Cody Durden 12-4-1) at flyweight, Brian Kelleher (24-13) faces Mario Bautista (9-2) at bantamweight and Vanessa Demopoulos (7-4) and Jinh Yu Frey (11-6) do women’s MMA battle at strawweight.

The full UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot card

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moisés vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am BST / 9 am AES)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey